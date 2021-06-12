Brokerages Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

