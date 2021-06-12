Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.03. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.14. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 612,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

