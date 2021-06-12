Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.