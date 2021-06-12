Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce $33.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

