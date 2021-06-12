Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equillium by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 719,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

