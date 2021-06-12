Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.23. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

