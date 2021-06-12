Brokerages Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,136,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.