Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.67. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

OLN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 974,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,885. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

