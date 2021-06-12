Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Vertiv also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

