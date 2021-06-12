Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,450 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

