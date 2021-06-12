BSClaunch 1-Day Volume Tops $480,301.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $600,395.94 and $480,301.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

