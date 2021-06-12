(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 179 ($2.34).

