BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Cap of $52.21 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.21 million and $253,322.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

