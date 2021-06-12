Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $5.08 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $62.18 million and $13.34 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00014323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

