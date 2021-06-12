Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Cap of $28.07 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $28.07 million and $67,575.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

