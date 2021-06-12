Bytecoin Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and approximately $130,873.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00695936 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

