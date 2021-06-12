ByteNext (BNU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $327,735.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $327,735.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00170446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00196419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.01121075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,874.57 or 0.99864941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

