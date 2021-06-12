C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $29,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

CHRW opened at $100.00 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

