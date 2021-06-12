CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.72 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $66,303.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $59.66 or 0.00170561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

