CACHE Gold Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $138,286.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $60.44 or 0.00169168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

