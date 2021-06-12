Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

