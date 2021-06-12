Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 54,437 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54,437 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

