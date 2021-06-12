Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.
