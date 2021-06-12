Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

