Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.62. Cameco shares last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 724,512 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.1797931 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

