Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.