Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.