Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CTHZ remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Cancer Treatment has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Cancer Treatment
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Treatment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Treatment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.