Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.55. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 39,157 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The company has a market cap of C$552.53 million and a P/E ratio of -26.30.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

