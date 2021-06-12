Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

