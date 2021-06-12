Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

