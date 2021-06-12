Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Achieves $2.76 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $41,433.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

