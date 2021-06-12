Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CPIVF remained flat at $$0.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,405. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

