Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

