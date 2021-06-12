Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $141,962.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,903,267 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

