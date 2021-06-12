Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s current price.

LON CARD opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

