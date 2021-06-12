Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s current price.
LON CARD opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02.
About Card Factory
