Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.64 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $46.64 billion and $2.98 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00004111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00221943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024440 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,356,518 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

