Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $189.56 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

