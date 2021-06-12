Carry (CRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and $1.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

