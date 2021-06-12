Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities raised their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

