Casino Betting Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,884.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $30,884.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

