Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Casper has a market cap of $146.33 million and $9.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00162938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00196228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.37 or 0.01182209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.46 or 1.00238489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

