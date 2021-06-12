Casper Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Casper has a market capitalization of $141.88 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00197402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.01120362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.86 or 0.99721975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

