Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.