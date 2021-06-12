Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.70 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

