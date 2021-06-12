Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.48. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 29,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75. The company has a market cap of C$29.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

