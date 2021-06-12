CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 446.2% from the May 13th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD opened at $0.01 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

