Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.