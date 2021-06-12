Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

