Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

