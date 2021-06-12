Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

